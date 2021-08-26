 Skip to main content
082621-pac-hom-habitatphoto

Members of the executive committtee, from left, are: John Marcelliano, Dave Hammond, Bill Simeral and Bruce Loversidge.

 Elizabeth Franco, Habitat for Humanity Cape May County, provided

Habitat for Humanity of Cape May County held its annual Board of Directors meeting Aug. 17 and elected officers to serve for a term of one year beginning in September. They are: president — Bill Simeral; vice president — Dave Hammond; treasurer — Bruce Loversidge; and secretary — John Marcelliano. Continuing their service on the Board of Directors are Pat McCusker, Karen Thompson, Elizabeth Terenik, Sue White, Dave Adams, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Dan Hawkins and Michael Morley. Highlights of the meeting included the adoption of the fiscal year budget, unveiling of the three-year plan and recap of successes for fundraising, family support, construction, finance, HR and nominating committees.

