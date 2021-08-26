Habitat for Humanity of Cape May County held its annual Board of Directors meeting Aug. 17 and elected officers to serve for a term of one year beginning in September. They are: president — Bill Simeral; vice president — Dave Hammond; treasurer — Bruce Loversidge; and secretary — John Marcelliano. Continuing their service on the Board of Directors are Pat McCusker, Karen Thompson, Elizabeth Terenik, Sue White, Dave Adams, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Dan Hawkins and Michael Morley. Highlights of the meeting included the adoption of the fiscal year budget, unveiling of the three-year plan and recap of successes for fundraising, family support, construction, finance, HR and nominating committees.