Habitat for Humanity of Cape May County held its annual Board of Directors meeting Aug. 17 and elected officers to serve for a term of one year beginning in September. They are: president — Bill Simeral; vice president — Dave Hammond; treasurer — Bruce Loversidge; and secretary — John Marcelliano. Continuing their service on the Board of Directors are Pat McCusker, Karen Thompson, Elizabeth Terenik, Sue White, Dave Adams, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Dan Hawkins and Michael Morley. Highlights of the meeting included the adoption of the fiscal year budget, unveiling of the three-year plan and recap of successes for fundraising, family support, construction, finance, HR and nominating committees.
Neighbors
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the…
Thirty teams entered the third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horseshoe tournament and the team of Pit Bosses lived up to their name as John Wexler an…
PLEASANTVILLE — For many who attended Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward’s inaugural Sunset Jazz Festival at Lakes Bay Marina on Wednesday eveni…
Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach end the summer on right note with Jazz in the Park concerts at Brown’s Park
The City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc. will end the summer with Jazz in the Park concerts in August and S…
Absecon
- Updated
Certain regional foods are best enjoyed in their natural habitat: It’s tough to find a great bowl of gumbo outside New Orleans; pizza is almost always better in New York; and good luck getting a decent pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich outside of Jersey.
Many of us have been noticing the presence of mosquitoes now, visually and through our pain receptors!
- Updated
Ticket Information Tickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Another Full Moon in Aquarius ahead of us on August 22 that brings us a strong need for emotional freedom. Things might get “twisted” this wee…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mays Landing resident Ted Marx attended the Monday, Aug. 16 Hamilton Township Committee meeting to argue against a propose…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE