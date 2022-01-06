 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCS Advent Calendar Food Drive benefits Community Food Bank
NCS Advent Calendar Food Drive benefits Community Food Bank

NORTHFIELD—Students at the Northfield Community School made a holiday effort benefitting the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township a fun challenge for the month of December. It was their first ever Advent Calendar Food Drive and the joint effort of the Builders Club, Garden Club and the National Junior Honor Society.

The club’s advisers created an advent calendar with daily suggestions of what to possibly add to the collection such as canned vegetables, cleaning supplies, baby supplies and pasta. At the end of each day in December, the different clubs collected the items and boxed them up. As school prepared for the holiday break, club members tallied up the collection for the Community Food Bank.

Kristen Polak, adviser to the Builder’s Club, said the students and their families were generous and were genuinely committed to helping families and providing needed food and supplies to the Food Bank. There were 1,302 items collected through the Advent Calendar Food Drive, plus six basil plants all weighing in at 1,360 lbs.

“I am really proud of the effort of our kids running the food drive as well as our families for embracing the effort to help the Food Bank,” said Polak.

