MTMS athletes of the week

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of flak: The clichéd roses, stuffed animals and heart-shaped boxes of candy — all picked up at Walgreens – seem a bit silly and worthy of a little mockery. And the holiday itself leads to more than a few eyerolls from its detractors. To be fair, the people bashing it are usually freshly-dumped singles with a serious sour grapes mentality, but there are also those who simply insist that you shouldn’t need an official holiday in order to express your love for your significant other. Maybe that’s true, but it doesn’t hurt to have an extra day of the year dedicated to the one you love. And, if nothing else, it offers couples a great reason to enjoy a romantic dinner together, and there is definitely nothing wrong with that. So with that in mind, we present to you our picks for some of the top spots in South Jersey to dine at this Valentine’s Day. Atlantic City Country Club: Old-school elegance and some truly outstanding dishes make Atlantic City Country Club an easy answer for those struggling to find a great spot to celebrate with their significant other. The a la carte Valentine’s Day menu this year boasts a long list of tasty items such as Maryland crab soup, surf and turf skewers with beef and jumbo shrimp, jumbo lump crab cakes with Cajun remoulade, filet mignon Wellington, French onion-braised osso bucco, and queen and king cut portions of prime rib. Atlantic City Country Club is located at 1 Leo Fraser Dr. in Northfield. Go to ACCountry Club.com. Capriccio: One of the oldest casino restaurants still operating — as well as one of the most visually stunning – Capriccio at Resorts Casino Hotel has been consistently fabulous for as long as we can remember and is bound to score some serious points with whoever you take there this Valentine’s Day. On Monday, Feb. 14, they will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for $120 per couple. Guests can opt for the candy cane beet salad, or cavatelli with butter-poached lobster to start, while entrees include such highlights as branzino with shellfish risotto and a rich and luscious rigatoni alla carbonara. Dessert is a choice of chocolate budino, or a divine strawberry shortcake. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com. Carmine’s: While the family-style dining that Carmine’s is typically known for might make you think they are best for larger groups, the truth is that dinner for two here can be a home run, too … especially on Valentine’s Day. This year for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 13 and 14, a la carte specials include stuffed salmon, roasted beef tenderloin, and spaghetti carbonara in addition to their traditional menu. Those looking to enjoy a romantic dinner at home can opt for the “Amore for Two” special, which features garlic bread, penne alla vodka, chicken parmigiana, and a decadent chocolate torte to share for $105. The special is available for takeout from Friday through Monday, Feb. 11 to 14. Carmine’s is located at Tropicana Atlantic City, 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CarminesNYC.com. Deauville Inn: It may be too cold to take a dip, but the waterfront views you’ll find at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere make for a gorgeous and romantic setting no matter what time of year it is. And Chef T.J. Ricciardi’s V-Day menu is an absolute delight, offering such tasty starters as lobster bisque or a super Valentine’s-y rose petal salad made with edible flowers; grilled salmon, mushroom escalope and a braised Wagyu short rib highlight the second course, with an almond cheesecake sealing the meal on a decadently sweet note. The three-course dinner is $75 per person. A sub menu of “Libations for Lovers” features fun cocktails such as Cupid’s G&T, a twist on the classic gin & tonic, this time made with Hendrick’s Gin, Fever Tree tonic, fresh lime and strawberry syrup. Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road, Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com. Dolce Mare: Ocean Casino Resort makes for a great place to spend a romantic night out at, and dinner at Dolce Mare is a no-brainer, as Chef Juliano Cannuscio offers up some of the most inspired dishes in town at this sheik Italian restaurant. The Valentine’s Day menu – which runs Friday to Monday, Feb. 11 to 14 — is no exception, as couples will have the chance to devour such tempting dishes as a creamy polenta with truffled mushrooms, parmigiano-reggiano and chives; grigliata mista with scallops, shrimp, cod, spinach, lemon cous cous and salsa verde; or chicken scallopini with whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts in a lemon butter sauce. Desserts include tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake with fresh berries or a chocolate hazelnut cake with salted caramel. Dinner is $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $40. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com. Gordon Ramsay Steak: It may not exactly be an inexpensive choice, but you certainly get what you pay for at Gordon Ramsay Steak, the outstanding celebrity chef-branded steakhouse at Harrah’s Resort. The menu dazzles on even the most average of nights with outstanding cuts of meat, including a fantastic 32-ounce T-bone, or the triple-seared Japanese A5 Wagyu, which is as close to a delicacy as any steak gets. For Valentine’s Day, they will offer a $95 per-person, four-course prix fixe menu which runs Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11 to 13. It begins with an amuse bouche featuring a drunken kiss oyster, pink champagne mignonette and a floating pearl. The first course starts with jumbo shrimp tempura with gouda cheese fondue followed by a choice of onion soup or market wedge salad for the second course. The main entree skips the steak altogether in favor of a pan-roasted seared duck breast that just may have you forgetting all about red meat. Finally, a rich red velvet lava cake caps things off perfectly with an ending as sweet as the day itself. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac. Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis: One of the newer restaurants at Bally’s Atlantic City that everybody’s been buzzing about, Jerry Longo’s does old-school Italian with flair in a fun atmosphere. This Valentine’s Day they’ve put together a fantastic three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, and it comes packed with some truly memorable Italian soul food. Guests can choose from items like seared scallops, mozzarella Caprese, or shrimp cocktail for their first course before moving on to heartier fare such as veal piccata or Longo’s surf and turf – a New York sirloin with jumbo shrimp scampi served with sautéed broccolini. Sweet-toothed lovers will rejoice in the choice of either tiramisu or Italian rum cake, as either makes for a superb ending to a romantic Italian meal. Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com. La Mer Beachfront Resort: Cape May in the offseason is a gem of quiet tranquility, and in the midst of that beautiful setting sits the La Mer Beachfront Resort, one of the standout properties in this resort town. Valentine’s dining options at La Mer include a four-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per person that will be available for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11 to 13, or an ala carte Valentine’s Day brunch held on Monday, Feb. 14. The dinner offers a choice of potato leek soup or arugula salad for course one. Course two options include short rib crostini, crispy fried calamari or pork belly, while main course entrees like strip steak au poivre or duck breast served with mascarpone polenta and sautéed spinach topped with berry demi have us salivating already. Dessert will consist of a selection of as-yet-unnamed homemade delights. Valentine’s Day Brunch will offer such diet-be-damned choices as french toast stuffed with ricotta strawberry cream or a salmon BLT, along with traditional brunch options such as omelets, pancakes, and burgers. La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com. Lillie’s Asian Cuisine: The best spot at Golden Nugget Atlantic City for Asian dining, Lillie’s is located in the middle of the casino floor, which offers a great option for couples who like to play a few slots before or after their meal. For Valentine’s Day they will offer a special menu on Monday, Feb. 14, featuring a kani salad and crab Rangoon appetizer, General Tso’ lobster entrée, and chocolate strawberries for dessert, all paired with Martini Asti Spumante sparkling wine for an incredibly reasonable $60 per couple. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City. Nero’s Italian Steakhouse: Caesars Atlantic City has a lot of great restaurants, but the elegance and oceanside charm of Nero’s Italian Steakhouse is tough to beat. That’s why it’s our pick for Valentine’s Day, when they will offer a $95 per-person, three-course, prix-fixe menu designed especially for sweethearts. Menu standouts are easy to come by as there are really no missteps here, but for starters we especially love the Love Apple Salad with heirloom tomatoes, fava bean burrata, cherry tomato pesto and polenta croutons. Entree selections feature some enticing dishes as well, including a roasted filet mignon, butter poached Alaskan halibut and dover sole. The final bite of your special night will feature a sweet red velvet souffle served with white chocolate anglaise. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com. Rainforest Café: It may not be the most traditional spot to spend Valentine’s Day, but then again not much is traditional about Rainforest Café. Expect animatronic gorillas and lush vegetation as well as the occasional indoor rainstorm – it’s all part of the fun at this heavily themed eatery. If you are looking for a laid back yet unique Valentine’s option, Rainforest will offer their “Romance in the Rainforest” prix-fixe menu from Friday to Monday, Feb. 11 to 14. Highlights include a Caesar salad, chicken fajitas and key lime pie for dessert. This three course dinner can be had for $70 per couple. Rainforest Café is located at 2201 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RainforestCafe.com. Renault Winery: Few South Jersey locales can match the beauty of Renault Winery, and a trip there during the winter is particularly special, as their outdoor Vintner Wonderland with its twinkling lights and cozy firepits add an element of enchantment and magic that you simply won’t find anywhere else. It’s worth having a stroll through before heading inside to the Champagne Ballroom for Renault’s Valentine’s Soiree, which features a three-course, wine-paired meal in addition to a welcome cocktail and a full cocktail hour of passed hors d’oeuvres – plus live music from the Greg Farnese Quartet. The menu features a first course of Passion Salad with butter lettuce, strawberries, hearts of palm, macadamia nuts, fresh chilis in a passion fruit vinaigrette paired with Renault 2019 Chardonnay Reserve; second course is called The Perfect Match and combines a pan-seared crab cake with braised short rib, whipped potato and asparagus paired with Renault 2018 Rose. The final course is a grand dessert table for which guests can select from and includes a Renault 2018 Port wine pairing. Cost is $125 per person. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com. Smithville Inn: About as charming as South Jersey restaurants get, the Smithville Inn continues to offer an understated wow factor that’s as much wrapped in its history as its visual beauty. Those lucky enough to share a Valentine’s dinner here will be greeted with mouthwatering menu options like whiskey maple-glazed slab bacon, strawberry and goat cheese salad, macadamia encrusted grouper, butternut squash ravioli and pan-seared duck breast. There is even a special menu of Valentine’s-themed drinks, including several cocktails for two, such as the Pink Cherry Blossom, a mix of Victoria Pink Gin Lane 1751, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and fresh lime juice that’s sure to get you feeling all fuzzy. Smithville Inn is located at 1 N. New York Road in Smithville. Go to SmithvilleInn.com. Sugar Factory: Forget the crappy box of Russel Stover candies and instead opt for sharing a sweet treat with your sweetheart that is actually worth getting excited about. Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has whipped up a Valentine’s Day shake that is sure to please. The Crazy For You Insane Milkshake is made with a blend of strawberry ice cream and New York cheesecake served in a red chocolate mug topped with whipped cream, cherry gummy hearts, M&M’s, chocolate hearts and gumdrops. And it’s served with two straws, just to kick up the romance factor a bit. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to SugarFactory.com. Tennessee Avenue: Love is in the air on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City as several restaurants will offer Valentine’s Day deals on Feb. 14. An Orange Loop Jack-of-all-trades, Rhythm & Spirits is at once a fabulous cocktail bar, a fantastic nightlife space and a trendy and inspired new-school Italian restaurant with a flair for the unexpected. This year their Valentine’s Day offering is pleasantly affordable, with an $85 four-course, prix-fixe dinner for two. The dinner begins with a glass of rose for toasting, followed by shared salad and cacio e pepe courses. Main course options include salmon puttanesca, Southern fried chicken parm or a vegan pepperonata along with shared sides of broccoli rabe, crispy potatoes and long hots. A Bar 32 dessert sampler is included as well, utilizing the best chocolates from their next door neighbor/chocolate-lovers dream-come true, Bar 32. Speaking of Bar 32, this dessert/cocktail bar will offer their own Valentine’s Day “Slow Jam Experience,” which consists of two glasses of sparkling wine, a charcuterie board and a chocolate tasting to share for $50. And last but not least, for those who just want a cozy night at home, Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen will offer a pick-up only special featuring an arugula salad, a heart-shaped 10-inch pizza, a Bar 32 dessert sampler and a bottle of wine (red, white or sparkling rose). This deal can also be had as a dine-in deal at Bar 32 for $50. Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com. Bar 32 is located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. In Atlantic City. Go to Bar32Chocolate.com. Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen is located at 131 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CuzziesPizzeria.com.