Miss Atlantic County Brooke Erin Feldman heads to Miss New Jersey competition

Brooke Erin Feldman, of Margate, won the title of Miss Atlantic County Region and will be heading to the Miss New Jersey competition in June as part of the Miss America Organization.

The local competition took place at Folsom Elementary School on Sunday, March 6. Seven women competed for Miss Salem County Area and Miss Atlantic County Region. Feldman also won the preliminary Red Carpet Award for her evening gown.

The competition was Feldman’s first pageant.

“It is an honor to be selected to represent my county at the Miss New Jersey competition in June right in my backyard of Atlantic City,” Feldman said in a release. “I am now part of a legacy of intelligent, driven and confident women and feel so grateful.”

Feldman’s social impact initiative is “Serve and Support Our Seniors: Bringing Generations Together.” She said she chose the platform as one of the main goals for her year of service because she saw a need to help bridge the gap between generations and give seniors attention and support.

“They are a population that is often forgotten and isolated, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Feldman explained.

Feldman is a graduate of George Washington University where she studied journalism and pre-med. She was captain of her Division I squash team. She lists performing as one of her greatest joys, especially musical theater.

“I started watching the Miss America competition when I was a little girl. The Miss America Organization and the women involved have always struck me as nothing short of incredible. I looked up to who they are and hope to be that woman for another little girl being introduced to the organization for the very first time,” Feldman said.