Middle Township Middle School athletes of the week

Field hockeyThe Middle Township Middle School field hockey Athlete of the Week is 8th-grader Addison Shagren. Addison is an experienced player who is an extension of our coaching staff. She works hard every day, leads by example and is a leading goal scorer on the team. Addison plays every day with such heart and intensity that she makes everyone around her better. She is a fierce competitor and always puts the team’s needs before her own. She has volunteered to step up and try any position in an effort to help benefit the team. Addison is a member of NJHS and is a co-captain of our squad. The Lady Panthers are currently 5-1 on the season.
Girls soccerThis week’s MTMS Athlete of the Week for girls soccer is 7th-grader Isabel (Izzy) Miller. Izzy is an incredibly versatile player, able to go from protecting the goal to controlling the center of the midfield. In goal, Izzy has made amazing saves and, on the field, made smart plays. On and off the field, she is a hard worker. Her academics are a top priority. Her coaches and teachers would agree that Izzy is a kind, bubbly and intelligent student and athlete. We know that Izzy will only continue to excel in her academics and in soccer as she continues into 8th grade and beyond.
Boys soccerMiles Stafford, CJ Heun, and Kaius Sypalis are the boys soccer Athletes of the Week.
CJ and Kaius have anchored the Panther defense all season. Their teamwork on the back line helped the team earn two shutouts this week, a 7-0 win vs Teitelman and a 3-0 win vs Delsea, as well as a 1-1 tie vs Alder. They both continue to work hard and encourage their teammates.
Miles played a very good match in the midfield during a 7-0 win vs Teitelman. He had one assist in that match and helped create many other scoring chances. The team then needed him to play goalie vs Alder and Delsea. He made multiple great saves in both matches. The 3-0 win vs Delsea was his second shutout of the season.
Cross countryThe girls cross-country Athlete of the Week is Beth Holt. Beth has been very active in track and field along with cross country. Beth has been a consistently strong runner is always one our top 5 finishers, making it possible for the team to have the successful season we have had to date. Beth has yet to miss any training sessions despite nursing a sports related injury. Beth is always willing to step up and lead post run cool downs and has steadily been building her mileage throughout the season.
The boys cross-country Athlete of the Week is 8th-grade student Lucas Moore. Despite being new to cross country, Lucas has made a mark on the team. Lucas is consistently one of the team’s top 5 finishers, aiding in making this a competitive season. In our meet on Oct. 14 Lucas came in first place, eight seconds before his closest competition. Lucas is also beginning to add mileage to his training runs.