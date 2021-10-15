Middle Township Middle School athletes of the week

Boys soccer
Guilherme Candido and Sam Casterline are the Middle Township Middle School's boys soccer Athletes of the Week. Guilherme has played very well this season as a striker. He scored two goals during a 4-1 victory vs Dennisville. He continues to work hard to improve. Sam has been one of the cornerstones of the Panther defense this season. He always plays with great effort and does everything he can to help the team. He’s always trying to be a good leader and help his teammates.
Girls soccer
This week's MTMS Athlete of the Week for girls soccer is Isis Muñoz-Gonzalez. An 8th-grader and one of the captains of the team, Isis is a team player and has been a huge help to the offense during the season. She has grown in her skills and in leadership and is an extremely hard worker during practices. We know she will continue to grow in the game more as she continues into her future soccer career in high school and beyond.
Field hockey
The MTMS field hockey Athlete of the Week is Chrisma Suavo. Chrisma is an extremely coachable player who tries hard at every practice. She is a strong presence on defense and makes everyone around her better. Her great attitude and work ethic make her a pleasure to coach. Chrisma has steadily improved every game this season and has helped the Lady Panthers to a 4-0 start.
Cross country
The MTMS cross country Athletes of the Week are 6th-grade student Kate Elder and 8th-grader Robert Walker. Both athletes earned this distinction for identical reasons. Kate and Robert both started the season late but came fully prepared to run. Within the first week, they were both running the required 1.5 miles and quickly stepped up to runs of over 2 miles. When asked to run a specific distance both can be seen running an extra 1/4-1/2 mile. Both Kate and Robert do everything asked them and give great results and big smiles in return. We are looking forward to these two having long running careers with Middle Township.