Middle Township Middle School athletes of the week

Boys soccer

Guilherme Candido and Sam Casterline are the Middle Township Middle School's boys soccer Athletes of the Week. Guilherme has played very well this season as a striker. He scored two goals during a 4-1 victory vs Dennisville. He continues to work hard to improve. Sam has been one of the cornerstones of the Panther defense this season. He always plays with great effort and does everything he can to help the team. He’s always trying to be a good leader and help his teammates.

Girls soccer

This week's MTMS Athlete of the Week for girls soccer is Isis Muñoz-Gonzalez. An 8th-grader and one of the captains of the team, Isis is a team player and has been a huge help to the offense during the season. She has grown in her skills and in leadership and is an extremely hard worker during practices. We know she will continue to grow in the game more as she continues into her future soccer career in high school and beyond.

Field hockey