Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week
Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

Girls soccerThe Middle Township Middle School girls soccer Athlete of the Week is 8th grader and captain Chloe Frame. Chloe is a key player on the field and a huge asset to the team. She is a tenacious defender, but that is not the only place on the field she shines. On and off the field, Chloe is a hard worker. She prioritizes her studies and academic goals. She is a natural leader and exudes a positivity that others embrace, which makes her a great team captain. As the season continues, Chloe will only continue to help the team be successful, and her coaches know that she will continue to excel in her skill as her soccer career moves forward.

Cross countryThe MTMS girls’ cross-country athlete of the week is Kirstyn McHale. Kirstyn showed up for our first practice in mid-season running shape. Leading by example, Kirstyn set a blistering 6:13 pace on her first 1-mile training run. Kirstyn capped off the first week with a first-place win in our first meet with a sub-seven-minute pace.

The MTMS boys’ cross-country athlete of the week is Tyler King. Tyler also came to our first practice in prime running condition, easily finishing the first one-mile training runs and quickly moving up to our full distance of 1.5 miles. Tyler was the first Middle Twp boy to cross the finish line in our first meet with a sub-seven-minute pace.

Boys soccerTerence “Ren” Tomlin and Josiel Lopez are the MTMS boys’ soccer athletes of the week. Both players played two great games this week. In a 4-2 loss to Delsea, Josiel scored both of the Panthers’ goals. Ren assisted on one of the goals. In a 1-0 win versus Fernwood, Ren assisted on the game-winner and create multiple scoring opportunities for the team. Josiel played an outstanding game in the midfield versus Fernwood, supporting the defense and also creating chances for the offense. Both players are working very hard and will be key contributors to this year’s squad.

Field hockeyThe MTMS field hockey player of the week is first-year player, 8th grader Julia Clarke. During practices, she always gives 100%. Julia doesn’t hesitate to ask questions to learn more about the game and her position. She is always one of the first players to help with equipment and cheers on other players! Julia scored a hat-trick in her first game ever, this week. Congratulations Julia on a job well done.

