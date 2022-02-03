Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

WrestlingThis week’s Athlete of the Week for the Middle School wrestling team goes to Conor Hagan, a 7th Grader, who is also a first-year wrestler. In just his second match of his career, Conor came up with a huge fall (which is 6 points for the team) against his opponent on a tough Hammonton squad. Conor joined the wrestling team this year with an open mind and upon request because we needed a guy his size in the line-up. Nobody realizes what they are walking into when they sign up for wrestling the first time they sign up. Conor will be the first to tell you how challenging it is, and how intimidating it can be to go toe-to-toe with someone on full display, especially with a lack of experience. However, Conor knows that this is an inevitable fact, and because of that, he has fully embraced it by giving it 100% every practice. He has a lot of natural athletic ability that has helped certain things “click” for him, and beyond that he has a ton of ambition. Conor oftentimes is forced to pair up with some of the bigger kids, which adds to his toughness. He comes to all of the optional Friday practices, and shows a major interest in learning and drilling his moves correctly. In addition, Conor has gone with his teammates to go watch and support the high school team, which helps get him more exposure that he can apply on the mat. We congratulate Conor getting his first big win, and hopefully he will continue to wrestle, and that will be the first of many wins to come.