Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

CheerKirstyn McHale has been named the Middle Township Middle School Cheer Athlete of the Week. Kirstyn is in 8th grade and a captain of the cheer squad this year. She’s been cheering for all 3 years here at MTMS. She has been incredibly helpful with her insight on cheers and the dance. She’s come more out of her shell this year and fans just love watching her perform out on the court! She’s a great flyer and overall cheerleader!
Boys basketballThe Middle Township Middle School boys basketball Athlete of the Week is Dai’Zjhon Blackman. Dai’Zjhon is the offensive leader of team and works hard in practice every day. Dai’Zjhon will be a welcome addition to the Panther athletics tamily in the years to come on the gridiron, the hardwood, and the lacrosse field. Dai’Zjhon is a resilient young man who has persevered through any challenge that has come before him.
Girls basketballThe Middle Township Middle School girls basketball team would like to recognize Julia Clarke as their Athlete of the Week. Julia is everything a coach wants in a player. She works hard every day at practice and in games. She does what is asked of her and pushes her teammates to get better. She stays positive and is a great role model to all players on the team, not just the younger group. Julia has been a key to the team’s success so far this season, being one of the players off the bench. She gave key minutes to the week’s victories over Hammonton, Pleasantville and Lower Township. Not only is Julia a great athlete, she is also a great student in the classroom and is well liked by her peers. Way to go Jule!
WrestlingThis week’s Athlete of the Week for the Middle School wrestling team goes to Conor Hagan, a 7th Grader, who is also a first-year wrestler. In just his second match of his career, Conor came up with a huge fall (which is 6 points for the team) against his opponent on a tough Hammonton squad. Conor joined the wrestling team this year with an open mind and upon request because we needed a guy his size in the line-up. Nobody realizes what they are walking into when they sign up for wrestling the first time they sign up. Conor will be the first to tell you how challenging it is, and how intimidating it can be to go toe-to-toe with someone on full display, especially with a lack of experience. However, Conor knows that this is an inevitable fact, and because of that, he has fully embraced it by giving it 100% every practice. He has a lot of natural athletic ability that has helped certain things “click” for him, and beyond that he has a ton of ambition. Conor oftentimes is forced to pair up with some of the bigger kids, which adds to his toughness. He comes to all of the optional Friday practices, and shows a major interest in learning and drilling his moves correctly. In addition, Conor has gone with his teammates to go watch and support the high school team, which helps get him more exposure that he can apply on the mat. We congratulate Conor getting his first big win, and hopefully he will continue to wrestle, and that will be the first of many wins to come.