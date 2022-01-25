Middle School athletes of the week

This week’s Athlete of the Week for the Middle Township Middle School Wrestling Team is Kenny Martin. Kenny came in this season with not a whole lot of experience, but was absolutely ready to go. He takes advantage of every opportunity to build his experience by getting mat time, showing up to every single practice, including optional practice on Fridays. Kenny is very intelligent, and this really helps him build what we call “Wrestling IQ.” In the first match against Lower Township this year, Kenny started the year off 1-0 with a nail-biting victory in OT versus his opponent. Kenny has a desire to get better, and he leads by example. In fact, it was agreed upon by his teammates to vote him in as a team captain. Kenny fills this role in effectively not only by showing up every day, but more importantly by leading by example. He shows up on time and makes sure the mats are rolled out and that his teammates are ready to go for a high-level practice. Not only does Kenny work hard on the mat, but he is also a great student off the mat. Any coach would be ecstatic to have Kenny as a student or athlete and he has a fantastic balance of both. He is the type of person that sets goals, works toward them and will accomplish anything he puts his mind to. This shows that Kenny is a major asset to both coaches and teammates and we look forward to seeing Kenny’s growth throughout the season and beyond