Middle School athletes of the week
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP MIDDLE SCHOOL ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Middle School athletes of the week

Cheer

The Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for Cheer is Annais Belarbia. She is an 8th grader and is one of the captains this year. She has been great and didn't let quarantining stop her. She worked behind the scenes with formations back in December making sure she kept up with her leadership duties. She's a great tumbler to watch and great cheerleader!

Wrestling

This week’s Athlete of the Week for the Middle Township Middle School Wrestling Team is Kenny Martin. Kenny came in this season with not a whole lot of experience, but was absolutely ready to go. He takes advantage of every opportunity to build his experience by getting mat time, showing up to every single practice, including optional practice on Fridays. Kenny is very intelligent, and this really helps him build what we call “Wrestling IQ.” In the first match against Lower Township this year, Kenny started the year off 1-0 with a nail-biting victory in OT versus his opponent. Kenny has a desire to get better, and he leads by example. In fact, it was agreed upon by his teammates to vote him in as a team captain. Kenny fills this role in effectively not only by showing up every day, but more importantly by leading by example. He shows up on time and makes sure the mats are rolled out and that his teammates are ready to go for a high-level practice. Not only does Kenny work hard on the mat, but he is also a great student off the mat. Any coach would be ecstatic to have Kenny as a student or athlete and he has a fantastic balance of both. He is the type of person that sets goals, works toward them and will accomplish anything he puts his mind to. This shows that Kenny is a major asset to both coaches and teammates and we look forward to seeing Kenny’s growth throughout the season and beyond

Girls basketball

The MTMS Girls Basketball team would like to recognize Hayli Estes as their Athlete of the Week. Hayli has been a vital part of the team success over the first half of the season. She comes to practice ready to work hard every day and has put the time and effort in during the off season to improve her skills. The coaching staff knows that she will put 100% effort in anything we do during practices/games and she will do it with a smile! The team has played in 7 games so far this season, and Hayli has scored in each game. In the Dixie Howell Tournament, she scored her season high 7 points against Alder Avenue Middle School. Hayli is not only an impressive basketball player, she is also a great student in the classroom and is well liked by her teachers, teammates and peers.

Boys basketball

The MTMS Boys' Basketball Athlete of the Week is Jaleo Wakefield. A 7th grader, Jaleo is a solid leader in practice and on the court during games. Jaleo makes timely baskets in game play and never shies away from defending the opponents point guard. Jaleo exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete with his continued success in the classroom. Jaleo will be a tremendous asset to the Panther basketball family for years to come.

