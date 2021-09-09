Men's Ministry recognizes Pleasantville resident for community service

Pleasantville resident Augustus C. Harmon was recognized by the Seashore and Newtonville Seventh Day Adventist Churches on Saturday, Sept. 4 for his lifelong service to his community and the South Jersey area.

Harmon, 85, received the Community Award, bestowed annually by the church to a person whose contributions to social and civic organizations contributed to the betterment of the community.

The award program was part of Men’s Ministry Weekend, which included a virtual health information session and in-person programs and worship service with guest speakers and music.