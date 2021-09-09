 Skip to main content
Men's Ministry recognizes Pleasantville resident for community service
Pleasantville resident Augustus C. Harmon was recognized by the Seashore and Newtonville Seventh Day Adventist Churches on Saturday, Sept. 4 for his lifelong service to his community and the South Jersey area.

Harmon, 85, received the Community Award, bestowed annually by the church to a person whose contributions to social and civic organizations contributed to the betterment of the community.

The award program was part of Men’s Ministry Weekend, which included a virtual health information session and in-person programs and worship service with guest speakers and music.

