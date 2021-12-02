 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate’s mega shopping weekend brings in shoppers and families
0 comments

Margate’s mega shopping weekend brings in shoppers and families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARGATE — They came in droves to shop and to visit with Santa while enjoying contests, crafts, free giveaways, slices of pizza and to get their hair dazzled by New Jersey Fairy Hair. The Margate business and restaurant districts celebrated Shop Small Business weekend highlighted on Saturday, Nov. 27 by a visit from America Sign Language (ASL) Santa’s drive down Ventnor Avenue. The event is produced by the Margate Business Association in conjunction with local businesses.

Santa was escorted by the Margate City Fire Department and the Margate City Police Department, Lucy the Elephant (the inflatable version) 95.1 WAYV / 100.7 WZXL van, Jamaican Me Crazy decked out golf cart, Atlantic County Toys for Kids flashing light truck and of course Santa who arrived in a Margate lifeguard boat with friends elf, unicorn and gingerbread man. Arriving at Bocca Coal Fired Pizza and settling into his throne chair, Santa met with dozens of children, some excitedly signing their request. This annual event is made special by ASL Santa and his elf who are one of the few Santa’s in South Jersey who can sign with hearing impaired children giving them the joyous opportunity to tell Santa their wishes directly.

Children can still drop off their letters to Santa at his slotted mailbox in the foyer of Bocca to Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Enjoy the spirit of the holiday season by visiting the beautifully lighted Margate recreation fields on Jerome Avenue. The lights will go on daily at dusk. Be sure to bring your camera!

For additional information on these events and much more go to margatehasmore.com. Sponsors and participants are Margate Business Association, Bocca, Wawa, Colmar Home Center, 95.1 WAYV and 100.7 WZXL, Heritage Surf Shop, Dino’s Subs and Jonuzi’s Pizza.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop
Dining

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop

When you talk about the best subs in South Jersey, the conversation doesn’t go very long before somebody brings up Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing. And for good reason. A classic no-frills American deli, Sugar Hill offers some damn good sandwiches, with everything from standards like turkey, roast beef or ham and cheese to a long list of one-of-a-kind specialty subs.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News