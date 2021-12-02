Margate’s mega shopping weekend brings in shoppers and families

MARGATE — They came in droves to shop and to visit with Santa while enjoying contests, crafts, free giveaways, slices of pizza and to get their hair dazzled by New Jersey Fairy Hair. The Margate business and restaurant districts celebrated Shop Small Business weekend highlighted on Saturday, Nov. 27 by a visit from America Sign Language (ASL) Santa’s drive down Ventnor Avenue. The event is produced by the Margate Business Association in conjunction with local businesses.

Santa was escorted by the Margate City Fire Department and the Margate City Police Department, Lucy the Elephant (the inflatable version) 95.1 WAYV / 100.7 WZXL van, Jamaican Me Crazy decked out golf cart, Atlantic County Toys for Kids flashing light truck and of course Santa who arrived in a Margate lifeguard boat with friends elf, unicorn and gingerbread man. Arriving at Bocca Coal Fired Pizza and settling into his throne chair, Santa met with dozens of children, some excitedly signing their request. This annual event is made special by ASL Santa and his elf who are one of the few Santa’s in South Jersey who can sign with hearing impaired children giving them the joyous opportunity to tell Santa their wishes directly.

Children can still drop off their letters to Santa at his slotted mailbox in the foyer of Bocca to Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.