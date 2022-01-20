Margate Business Association presents Cookie Till with Tozzi Award of Distinction

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association held its Board of Trustee Elections in December at Sofias Restaurant in Margate. MBA Executive Board members are Ed Berger, Mediagate Marketing, president; Karen Sherman Rone, Tomatoe’s Restaurant, vice president; Nancy Lynch, OceanFirst Bank, treasurer; and Randy Young, Heritage Surf and Sport, secretary.
Board of Trustees members are Chrissy Tracy, Thomas Heist Insurance Agency; Paula Hartman, Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors; Cookie Till, Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay; Dr. Joseph Berretone, DMD; Maria De Phillipo, Nix Salon; Rev. Jim Rixon, Trinity United Methodist Church, Michael Collins, Colmar Home Center and Tim Wainwright, Dino’s Subs and Pizza of Margate.
The Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction for 2021 was presented to Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Ventnor No. 7311, pioneer of the Margate Community Farmers Market, founder of the nonprofit A Work in Progress Foundation, and visionary behind the concept for A Meaningful Purpose/Reed’s Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Township. This award recognizes the Margate Businessperson of the Year for his or her outstanding and dedicated service to our community.
Till’s devotion to her community has brought about the creation of popular annual fundraising events such as the Steve & Cookie’s Fun Dog Show, which benefits both the Humane Society of Ocean City and New Jersey Aid for Animals, and an Art Show with a spotlight on local artists with the proceeds going to the Atlantic County Special Services School District.
She has created community outreach programs centering around her passion, including cooking classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and the Harvest of the Month program at the local elementary school, both programs target children with the hopes of planting the seeds and giving them the tools to make healthier choices. She serves on the boards of A Work in Progress as founder, which this year merged with the farm project; A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Organic Farm, serving as president; Boys & Girls Club, serving as resource development chair; Humane Society of Ocean City; Salvation Army; and the Margate Business Association.
The Joseph P. Tozzi award is in honor of the longtime Margate business owner and resident who was very proud of his community and was an active advocate for Margate businesses. Tozzi single-handedly organized the Margate Business Association, making it a viable organization and served as president for many years. He was the primary founder of the Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay, worked with the city to introduce curbside dining, and was behind many other initiatives beneficial to the Margate community. He was an active volunteer, including Caring, Inc., the Margate City Beautification Board and the transition team of Dante Hall in Atlantic City. He helped a number of Margate businesses get their start and was a benefactor who sponsored children through the Children’s International Program.
Upon Joe’s death on Oct. 22, 2019, the Margate Business Association wanted to create an enduring testimonial of his many years of service to the MBA, the City of Margate and the many quiet gestures of generosity he had made in our community. From the spirit of his memory, The Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction was born.