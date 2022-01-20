 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate Business Association presents Cookie Till with Tozzi Award of Distinction
0 Comments

Margate Business Association presents Cookie Till with Tozzi Award of Distinction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association held its Board of Trustee Elections in December at Sofias Restaurant in Margate. MBA Executive Board members are Ed Berger, Mediagate Marketing, president; Karen Sherman Rone, Tomatoe’s Restaurant, vice president; Nancy Lynch, OceanFirst Bank, treasurer; and Randy Young, Heritage Surf and Sport, secretary.

Board of Trustees members are Chrissy Tracy, Thomas Heist Insurance Agency; Paula Hartman, Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors; Cookie Till, Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay; Dr. Joseph Berretone, DMD; Maria De Phillipo, Nix Salon; Rev. Jim Rixon, Trinity United Methodist Church, Michael Collins, Colmar Home Center and Tim Wainwright, Dino’s Subs and Pizza of Margate.

The Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction for 2021 was presented to Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Ventnor No. 7311, pioneer of the Margate Community Farmers Market, founder of the nonprofit A Work in Progress Foundation, and visionary behind the concept for A Meaningful Purpose/Reed’s Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Township. This award recognizes the Margate Businessperson of the Year for his or her outstanding and dedicated service to our community.

Till’s devotion to her community has brought about the creation of popular annual fundraising events such as the Steve & Cookie’s Fun Dog Show, which benefits both the Humane Society of Ocean City and New Jersey Aid for Animals, and an Art Show with a spotlight on local artists with the proceeds going to the Atlantic County Special Services School District.

She has created community outreach programs centering around her passion, including cooking classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and the Harvest of the Month program at the local elementary school, both programs target children with the hopes of planting the seeds and giving them the tools to make healthier choices. She serves on the boards of A Work in Progress as founder, which this year merged with the farm project; A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Organic Farm, serving as president; Boys & Girls Club, serving as resource development chair; Humane Society of Ocean City; Salvation Army; and the Margate Business Association.

The Joseph P. Tozzi award is in honor of the longtime Margate business owner and resident who was very proud of his community and was an active advocate for Margate businesses. Tozzi single-handedly organized the Margate Business Association, making it a viable organization and served as president for many years. He was the primary founder of the Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay, worked with the city to introduce curbside dining, and was behind many other initiatives beneficial to the Margate community. He was an active volunteer, including Caring, Inc., the Margate City Beautification Board and the transition team of Dante Hall in Atlantic City. He helped a number of Margate businesses get their start and was a benefactor who sponsored children through the Children’s International Program.

Upon Joe’s death on Oct. 22, 2019, the Margate Business Association wanted to create an enduring testimonial of his many years of service to the MBA, the City of Margate and the many quiet gestures of generosity he had made in our community. From the spirit of his memory, The Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction was born.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Mandy’s Subs
Dining

On a Roll … at Mandy’s Subs

The great thing about a sandwich is that, unlike with other cuisines such as steaks or sushi, the atmosphere in which you eat it in is basically irrelevant. It’s all about flavor, which means that your opinions aren’t being swayed by a swanky vibe and some hip lighting fixtures. You could eat a great sub on the hood of a car, and somehow it would still feel right. And I should know, as I did just that last week when I stopped in at Mandy’s Subs in Cape May Court House.

Cape May

Are I-Bonds the answer?

If you have followed my articles or radio shows for any length of time, you’ll know that I have been warning about bonds for a while now. No, …

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie
Nightlife

5 great spots for a beer and a bar pie

Something about the combo of beer and pizza just really works. On their own, each seems to be all but impossible to improve upon, but when combined, they become more than the sum of their parts — like milk and cookies for the over-21 crowd. It’s always fun to enjoy this combo at home, but if you can track down a bar that puts out a really great bar pie and also offers a few solid brews, you’ll be in your own private paradise. Luckily, we have done that work for you. Here are five great spots for a beer and a bar pie.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News