Lower Township Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce held its 28th annual Installation and Awards Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 14 at The Shore Club in Cape May Court House. The theme for this year was “Thank You For Your Service,” honoring milestone award winners, Best in Renovations winners, and most of all, veteran groups VFW Post 5343, CVAC, AMVETS Post 82, Veterans and Patriots of Cape May Thrift Store, along with our EMT’S “Inspira Health.”

Officers installed were Susan Paz-Cubberley, president; Jim Kelly, first vice president; Christa Linnington, second vice president; Stephanie Devlin, secretary; and Kim Erichsen, treasurer. Board of Directors were Kim Cresse, Alaine Krajicek, and new to the Chamber Board, Anthony Martino and George Mallous.

The Chamber presented 32 awards during the evening, including special honor awards to Commissioners Jeffrey Pierson, E. Marie Hayes and Mayor Frank Sippel for their service to Cape May County and the country. The Chamber also acknowledged the presence of New Jersey Senator Michael Testa.

Special thanks go to our sponsors for the evening: Joe Canal’s, Van Note Harvey, Gaiss’ Market, South Jersey Gas, Shore Title Co., Ocean First Bank, Sturdy Savings Bank, DRBA/Ferry, The Olive Branch Restaurant, Atlantic Cape Community College, Burke Motor Group, and Kathleen Harron.