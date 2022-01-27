 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"LOVE AC" Valentine's event at Absecon lighthouse
0 Comments

"LOVE AC" Valentine's event at Absecon lighthouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Absecon Lighthouse will host its annual Wedding Vow Renewal event in honor of Valentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13, but with a twist this year.

“Love AC” will feature wedding vow renewals, a “Love AC” themed chalking event, and artwork from local artists on each of the six lighthouse landings as well as in our museum space. The cost for a wedding vow renewal ceremony is $40 per couple, and includes a tower climb. As this is a fundraiser, we welcome you to give from the heart and increase your donation to keep this iconic Atlantic City landmark shining.

If you create art, live in Atlantic County, and are interested in selling your artwork on one of the six landings or in the lighthouse museum, email jean@abseconlighthouse.org. Please include your website or social media handles as well as some examples of the work you are interested in selling no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1.

We are seeking artwork that has a love theme, either a piece themed on love, a work of art that you love to create, or a piece based around something that you love.

It is completely free to participate in this event and 100% of sales go to the artist. Limited space is available, and artists will be notified about whether they have been selected by the event committee by Feb. 4. Please be notified that this is a mask required event.

You are invited to make a reservation by calling the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.

Absecon Lighthouse is a state-owned historic property located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. It is open to visitors Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Absecon Lighthouse and its programs call 609-449-1360 or visit us at abseconlighthouse.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the …

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies
Dining

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies

  • Updated

I tend to shy away from writing about chain restaurants, but in the case of Primo Hoagies, I decided to make an exception. Sure, they’ve got 95 locations spread throughout seven states, but they got their start in Philly back in 1992, and to me they still have the feel of a local business whenever I visit. And, truth be told, I visit them pretty frequently, as Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Rio Grande, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest all have locations, as does Hammonton and Vineland, which makes the task of visiting a Primo Hoagies pretty easy, no matter where in South Jersey you are.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Roland Bonner is hard at work digging footing trenches for the remodeling of the Ram’s Head Inn, circa 1978. Then owner Fred Noyes undertook t…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News