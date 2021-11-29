 Skip to main content
Local photographer to sell Sea Isle City calendars to benefit Mayor Desiderio’s Holiday Toy and Food Drive
Local photographer to sell Sea Isle City calendars to benefit Mayor Desiderio's Holiday Toy and Food Drive

SEA ISLE CITY — For the second year in a row, local photographer Jerry Hussar has assembled a wall calendar specifically for and of Sea Isle City. And he plans to sell his calendars for $20 each and donate 50% of the profits to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 2021 Holiday Toy and Food Drive.

Hussar is a full time resident of the local area, and this year he hopes to double the amount of money that he gave to the toy and food drive in 2020.

Local deliveries of the calendars can be arranged by the artist. The cost to mail a calendar is approximately $4.90. Orders can be placed by emailing jerryhussar@gmail.com.

Quantities are limited and the calendars usually sell quickly. 

For more information, call 215-896-5251.

 

