Learning not to sweat small stuff on golf course

The Escape the Cape Triathlon and I just didn't see eye to eye this year.

I had every intention of leaping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for the sixth time last month — the 14-foot jump into the Delaware Bay is both scary and exciting — but reluctantly had to defer until June 2022 due to a strange injury.

During one of my almost-daily visits to Trenton Avenue Beach in Cape May, I dove into a breaking wave for the 10,000th time. Hours later, while watching the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest, I saw several streaks of light over the water and wondered if a storm was rolling in.

I searched online "symptoms of a detached retina" and saw that streaks of light was the top sign. It turned out that wasn't the case, but I did suffer a detachment of some sort that jostled the fluid in the back of my eye. For one of the few times in our 39 years of marriage, I heeded the advice of my wife and decided to err on the side of safety.

I filled the void by checking an item off my bucket list. I spent that weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where I participated in the World Amateur Handicap Golf Championship. It was a four-day event that included 72 holes at some great courses, and free food and drinks every night at the "19th Hole" in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.