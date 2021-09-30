Learning not to sweat small stuff on golf course

The Escape the Cape Triathlon and I just didn't see eye to eye this year.
I had every intention of leaping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for the sixth time last month — the 14-foot jump into the Delaware Bay is both scary and exciting — but reluctantly had to defer until June 2022 due to a strange injury.
During one of my almost-daily visits to Trenton Avenue Beach in Cape May, I dove into a breaking wave for the 10,000th time. Hours later, while watching the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest, I saw several streaks of light over the water and wondered if a storm was rolling in.
I searched online "symptoms of a detached retina" and saw that streaks of light was the top sign. It turned out that wasn't the case, but I did suffer a detachment of some sort that jostled the fluid in the back of my eye. For one of the few times in our 39 years of marriage, I heeded the advice of my wife and decided to err on the side of safety.
I filled the void by checking an item off my bucket list. I spent that weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where I participated in the World Amateur Handicap Golf Championship. It was a four-day event that included 72 holes at some great courses, and free food and drinks every night at the "19th Hole" in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Over 3,500 players competed in various flights that were created according to an official handicap. There were 51 golfers in my flight and I finished in the top 30, which was my goal.
More importantly, I met some great people from various parts of the country, including one who had a profound impact on me.
During the third round, I shared a cart with Bobby Shaw, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We were playing Hackler Golf Club on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, Dustin Johnson's home course during his college days. It featured more doglegs than a kennel, which left us both with a score north of 90.
But, Bobby had a great attitude.
"I was having Thanksgiving dinner with my family last year, and I couldn't swallow my food for some reason," he said. "I was diagnosed with tongue and throat cancer and had to have chemotherapy and radiation. That taught me not to worry about the small stuff like golf."
It reminded me of some advice I received a few years back from fellow Cape May National member Bob Sheppard, who passed away July 1 at age 75.
We were playing in a tournament there a few years back that required players to combine their scores with a competitor in the actual Masters at Augusta National, and we were both having a lousy day. I hooked my drive into someone's backyard on the par-5 seventh hole and wound up plucking my ball out of the cup nine strokes later. Bob carded a nine, but was smiling as we headed to the eighth.
"Everyday I wake up on this side of grass is a good day," he said. "And if that grass is on a golf course, it's a great day."
Bob had a lot of great days.
The 1964 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate — he was a standout pole vaulter for the Caper Tigers — worked for South Jersey Gas for 39 years. When he mentioned to his wife, Peggy, that he was thinking of retiring, she mentioned that he should find a hobby that would keep him busy.
He chose golf.
For the next decade, he played over 300 rounds a year, and often was closer to 350, thus earning the nickname "Everyday Bob." He walked 18 holes with a pushcart and did so regardless of the weather. He played in searing heat and bitter cold. If the tee box was frozen, he hammered one into the ground. He always carried an umbrella in his bag in case of rain.
Along the way, he carded five holes-in-one and won several President's Cup Senior Division championships, but regardless of his score, he always enjoyed himself.
If heaven has a golf course, you can be sure he's playing today.
David Weinberg's columns can also be found on his Dave Weinberg Extra Points Facebook page and blog, as well as on 973ESPN.com. His podcast, Dave Weinberg's Tequila and Touchdowns, can be heard on Anchor, Facebook and Twitter. You can also hear him 5:10 p.m. every Monday at Newstalk 1400-AM WOND and WONDRadio.com on Off the Press with Scott Cronick. His Weinberg Wednesday segment airs at 6:15 p.m. weekly on 97.3 FM ESPN.