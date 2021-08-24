In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Barnegat Township
Art by Marty Mayor exhibited at library: The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch will display selected art works by Marty Mayo through August. His art has appeared in publications including the New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe. Mayo is the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians, a party band that plays regularly at Jersey Shore venues. The exhibit is free and open during regular library hours. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society picnic: The Egg Harbor City Historical Society will hold its annual picnic 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Roundhouse Museum, 533 London Ave. The community is welcome. Attendees should bring a dish to share. Call Hazel at 609-703-4288 or Betty at 609-965-3437 and let them know what you will bring to share.
Egg Harbor Township
Galloway Township
Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Free movies on the beach: Families are invited 7 p.m. Thursday to view a flick on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Mullica Township
African violet plant sale and supplies: The Southern NJ African Violet Club will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, 414 Elwood Road. House plant experts will be available to offer advice on plant care. Masks and social distancing are required. The club meets monthly. New members are welcome. There are no membership fees. For information, visit snjavc.org or visit the Facebook page.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It's free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Vineland
First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 609-465-1187.