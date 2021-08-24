 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In your town
0 comments
IN YOUR TOWN

In your town

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Absecon

Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.  

Barnegat Township

Art by Marty Mayor exhibited at library: The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch will display selected art works by Marty Mayo through August. His art has appeared in publications including the New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe. Mayo is the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians, a party band that plays regularly at Jersey Shore venues. The exhibit is free and open during regular library hours. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.

Egg Harbor City

Historical Society picnic: The Egg Harbor City Historical Society will hold its annual picnic 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Roundhouse Museum, 533 London Ave. The community is welcome. Attendees should bring a dish to share. Call Hazel at 609-703-4288 or Betty at 609-965-3437 and let them know what you will bring to share.  

Egg Harbor Township

Rhythm in the Park music series: The final installment in the summer concert series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Big Daddy Duo is scheduled to perform. For more information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.

Galloway Township

Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.

Margate

Free movies on the beach: Families are invited 7 p.m. Thursday to view a flick on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com 

Mullica Township

African violet plant sale and supplies: The Southern NJ African Violet Club will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, 414 Elwood Road. House plant experts will be available to offer advice on plant care. Masks and social distancing are required. The club meets monthly. New members are welcome. There are no membership fees. For information, visit snjavc.org or visit the Facebook page.

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Ocean City

Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.

Sea Isle City 

Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It's free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.

Vineland

First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.

Woodbine

New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 609-465-1187.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Horoscope Week August 19-26

Another Full Moon in Aquarius ahead of us on August 22 that brings us a strong need for emotional freedom. Things might get “twisted” this wee…

5 places to watch Tropicana’s weekly fireworks display
Nightlife

5 places to watch Tropicana’s weekly fireworks display

  • Updated

It wouldn’t be summer at the Jersey Shore without spending at least a few evenings watching the sky light up with fireworks over the beach. And for those in Atlantic City that has become a weekly tradition as Tropicana Atlantic City hosts a free fireworks show at 10 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day. And while watching them is great no matter where you are, we put together a list of some of our favorite viewing spots.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News