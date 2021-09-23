In your town

Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.

Join Public Safety Civilian Academy: Applicants may register for this year’s Atlantic City Public Safety Civilian Academy. Sessions will be held Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. A graduation ceremony will be announced. Classes will be held at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, 250 N. New York Ave. Masks are required, and temperature checks and social distancing will be administered. Space is limited to 15-25 adult students. Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis, pending review of the application. The goal of the academy is to foster and promote an understanding between citizens and public safety departments with the purpose of establishing a safer community. For more information, call the Police Community Relations Unit at 609-347-6426 or email Gail Jasper, program coordinator, at GJasper@acpolice.org.