In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Join Public Safety Civilian Academy: Applicants may register for this year’s Atlantic City Public Safety Civilian Academy. Sessions will be held Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. A graduation ceremony will be announced. Classes will be held at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, 250 N. New York Ave. Masks are required, and temperature checks and social distancing will be administered. Space is limited to 15-25 adult students. Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis, pending review of the application. The goal of the academy is to foster and promote an understanding between citizens and public safety departments with the purpose of establishing a safer community. For more information, call the Police Community Relations Unit at 609-347-6426 or email Gail Jasper, program coordinator, at GJasper@acpolice.org.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Galloway Township
Macedonia pastor retires: Macedonia Baptist Church announces the retirement of its senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr., after more than 40 years of leadership. The public is invited to send acknowledgements to the church or call 609-233-6171.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
South Jersey Players hold auditions: South Jersey Players Inc. will hold auditions for original one-act plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 in an outdoor park. The auditions will take place at the Margate Library Conference Room, 8100 Atlantic Ave. For more information or to sign up, call 347-920-6399.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold a meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Also for sale will be containers of meatballs and sauce, each for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Bike rodeo: The Police Department will partner with the city and the Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children ages 6 to 12. Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a noncompetitive atmosphere. Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Friday.
Sea Isle City
Turtle hats for sale: The Environmental Commission is selling new turtle logo hats for $20 each at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.