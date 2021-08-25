In your town

School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.

Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.

Millville

COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, parking lot behind Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.; noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St. More dates are scheduled in late September.

Mullica Township