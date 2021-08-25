In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Book bag give-a-way: Youth from the community are invited to pick up free school supplies at the fifth annual Book Bag Give-a-Way Bash hosted by Just the 2 of Us neighborhood group. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last, in the 1401-1406 area of Cedar Court. First come, first served. Masks are required. There will be free food and snacks. If you would like to donate some supplies before the event, call Denise at 609-404-8134 or Alice at 609-225-3675.
Labor Museum grand opening: The public is invited to the AFL-CIO Atlantic and Cape May County Central Labor Council's grand opening of the Atlantic City Labor Museum on Sept. 3. The museum is in the lobby of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. A ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 4 p.m., with a celebration to follow at Kennedy Plaza. There will be live music by The Burnsiders and The Roof Top Dogs. Food and drink will be available from the Ducktown Tavern. The event is rain or shine. For information, visit the museum's Facebook page.
Barnegat Township
Art by Marty Mayor exhibited at library: The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch will display selected art works by Marty Mayo through August. His art has appeared in publications including the New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe. Mayo is the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians, a party band that plays regularly at Jersey Shore venues. The exhibit is free and open during regular library hours. For information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society picnic: The correct date for the Egg Harbor City Historical Society annual picnic is Aug. 30. The event starts 6 p.m. at the Roundhouse Museum, 533 London Ave. The community is welcome. Attendees should bring a dish to share. Call Hazel at 609-703-4288 or Betty at 609-965-3437 and let them know what you will bring to share.
Galloway Township
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Millville
COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, parking lot behind Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.; noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St. More dates are scheduled in late September.
African violet plant sale and supplies: The Southern NJ African Violet Club will host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, 414 Elwood Road. House plant experts will be available to offer advice on plant care. Masks and social distancing are required. The club meets monthly. New members are welcome. There are no membership fees. For information, visit snjavc.org or visit the Facebook page.
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call or text 609-513-6454.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Flea market and hoagie sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; flea market and hoagie sale; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market and hoagie sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited. For information, call 609-628-4742.
Sea Isle City
Free Concerts Under the Stars: Listen to live music 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Excursion Park. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Vineland
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 609-465-1187.