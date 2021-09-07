In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Bridgeton
“Crafts Faire”: The community is invited to a crafts and vendors fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Nail House, currently being restored for public use by the nonprofit Center for Historic American Building Arts. The event will be held at the Commerce Street entrance to Bridgeton City Park. Tours of the inside of the building will be held; masks are required. There will be a meet and greet with artist-in-residence Rita Lynn Lyman, whose new Nail House as Time Machine exhibit is scheduled to open in December. For information, call 856-369-1300 or 856-221-3280 or visit centerhabarts.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
School district Child Find program: The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services. If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold a meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Also for sale will be containers of meatballs and sauce, each for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
New Gretna
Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call or text 609-513-6454.
Northfield
Bike rodeo: The Police Department will partner with the city and the Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children ages 6 to 12. Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a noncompetitive atmosphere. Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City Turtle hats for sale: The Environmental Commission is selling new turtle logo hats for $20 each at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd. Proceeds benefit the Environmental Commission’s Turtle Program and other environmental causes. For information, call 609-263-4461, ext.1245, or see VisitSICNJ.com. Civic Club fundraiser: The community is invited to the annual card party/game day luncheon hosted by the Women’s Civic Club on Sept. 14. The event begins at noon in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Admission is $25, which includes lunch and games. There will also be a 50-50 drawing. Proceeds benefit The Branches Episcopal Outreach Center, Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, Saint Maximillian Kolbe Food Pantry and Sea Isle City United Methodist Food Cupboard. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Michelle at 609-778-7095.
Vineland Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold a mum sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the clubhouse 677 S. Main Road. The plants are supplied by Coia’s Greenhouse. Prices start at $5. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/ and like the group on Facebook.