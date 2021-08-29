In your county

Atlantic
Nominations for Donald J. Sykes Award due Aug. 31: Atlantic County is seeking nominations of outstanding residents with disabilities who have attained significant personal achievement and have made a difference in the lives of others. Eligible nominees will be honored at a reception in October during Disabilities Awareness Month and presented with the Donald J. Sykes Award named in memory of the former chairman of the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board and an active community advocate. Nominees must be Atlantic County residents and have a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. All submitted letters will be reviewed for eligibility by members of the Advisory Board. For details, call 645-7700, ext. 4386.Nomination letters must be postmarked by Aug. 31. Mail to: Cristine Chickadel, Atlantic County Intergenerational Services, Shoreview Building, 101 S. Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 or email to chickadel_cristine@aclink.org.
COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Cape May
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Families are welcome to attend together. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, advanced registration is required. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. The program is free. Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m.
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.
Boo at the Zoo returning in October: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.
Cumberland
Overdose awareness candlelight vigil: The Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners and the Cumberland County Department of Human Services will hold its 5th Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Aug. 31 at the New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville. Doors open 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on. Those who have lost a loved one to an overdose and would like them commemorated during the vigil can fill out the online form at: https://tinyurl.com/ccvigil21.
Library offers museum passes: Cumberland County Library cardholders in good standing can check out family passes good for free admission to The Academy of Natural Sciences, Eastern State Penitentiary, Historic Cold Spring Village, The Museum of the American Revolution, The National Constitution Center, Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, The Newark Museum of Art, and Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center. Museum Passports are available for a one week checkout period. The passes can only be checked out in-person on a first come-first served basis. The library is located at 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. For information, call 856-453-2210.
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org, follow CASA of CGS on Facebook and Instagram or email julia@casaofcgs.org.
South Jersey Apple Fest: A two-day, apple themed festival celebrating the beginning of the apple harvest season is coming to the Shoppes at Dragon Village, (formerly Dutch Neck Village) 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. The event will be held Sept. 11-12. Families are invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple harvest season. Admission is free. Parking is $2 a carload. There will be free apples for kids, food vendors, an apple desert contest, craft show, music, pony rides, country line dancing and the Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 4-8. For information, call 856-765-0118 or visit sjapplefest.com.
Southern Ocean
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210