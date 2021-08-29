In your county

Cape May

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Families are welcome to attend together. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, advanced registration is required. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. The program is free. Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m.

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.