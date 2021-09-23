In your county

Atlantic

Keller Williams Golf Tournament: Keller Williams Regional Social Equity Task Force has teamed up with fifteen independent Keller Williams real estate brokerages to host the first annual Charity Inaugural Golf Invitational being held at Atlantic City Country Club Golf Course, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Space is limited. The tournament will benefit the Social Equity Real Estate Mentor & Career Program, which raises awareness and funds for driving social equity in the real estate industry. Cost is $395 per player and includes lunch, 18-hole play, open bar, dinner, and prizes. Call 609-857-1197 or email valerie.kilburn@kw.com.

Shore Physicians Group offers drive-thru flu shots: Shore Physicians Group is bringing back its drive-thru flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. The clinics will be held at SPG Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Patients must be 18 years of age and older to receive a flu shot. Vehicles may have a maximum of 4 patients per vehicle and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the flu shot clinic. For walk-up participants, appointments are not necessary.