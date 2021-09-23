In your county

Atlantic
Keller Williams Golf Tournament: Keller Williams Regional Social Equity Task Force has teamed up with fifteen independent Keller Williams real estate brokerages to host the first annual Charity Inaugural Golf Invitational being held at Atlantic City Country Club Golf Course, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27. Space is limited. The tournament will benefit the Social Equity Real Estate Mentor & Career Program, which raises awareness and funds for driving social equity in the real estate industry. Cost is $395 per player and includes lunch, 18-hole play, open bar, dinner, and prizes. Call 609-857-1197 or email valerie.kilburn@kw.com.
Shore Physicians Group offers drive-thru flu shots: Shore Physicians Group is bringing back its drive-thru flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. The clinics will be held at SPG Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Patients must be 18 years of age and older to receive a flu shot. Vehicles may have a maximum of 4 patients per vehicle and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the flu shot clinic. For walk-up participants, appointments are not necessary.
Cornhole tournament: The Tyler Wechsler Foundation Cornhole Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Cornhole Craze in the Acme shopping plaza, New Road, Somers Point. Registration is $102.50 per team with two players. Use Venmo mobile payment service to register and pay. In the comment section, team name and two players’ names. Prizes will be awarded to winners. To attend for just food and beverage, the cost is $25. Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult. There will be raffle prizes. Register also at Cornholecraze.com or Tylerwechsler.com. ️Proceeds will benefit Last Salute, an all volunteer veterans group that provide honors for military funerals for both active duty and veterans from all branches of the services. Visit LastSalute.us for more information.
Cape May
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.
Boo at the Zoo returning in October: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.