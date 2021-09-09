Horoscope Week September 8-15

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, bringing new flame intensity in relationship matters. It’s time to go deep with yourself and also with others. Let’s see what is in store for you: Aries (March 21 — April 20) You will be on fire this week. Powers are back!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is OK to be forgetful sometimes. Let it go.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Your charisma will be very helpful this week. Everyone enjoys your sense of humor and we all need it.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Use this week for yourself. Put everything on the side. You are first.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) As much as you try to stay away from others this week — it won’t happen. We need your light Leo!

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) There might be some miscommunication and lack of words. Maybe lavender essential oil before you go to sleep?

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You are a very strong and positive sign. It’s time to break the wall, even if it means a brick a day.