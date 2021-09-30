Horoscope Week September 30 - October 7

As Mercury turns retrograde we are now under 7 planets in retro until October 16! Revise all your achievements and goals during this season. Let’s see what the zodiac has in store for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Slow down. Otherwise you will hit the wall very fast.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) How is your budget doing these days? Lots of beautiful and sparkly stuff to buy, huh? Maybe this is good week to save some money.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Quality time with family does you always good. Homemade food with love is what you need this week.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Things might be shaky this week for you. Someone from the past is going trying to reach you. Protect your heart.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) It is a give or take time. Simply know your worth.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Perfect week to start new projects. It will help you to close the old ones.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Nothing is under control. Let it go. It will only effect you, not anybody else.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Don’t stop looking. You might learn a lot about yourself in this journey.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) You are definitely not afraid to step away from the pack. The adventure has begun.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) It is a good week to do that “drive through” meal and let go of the perfectly cooked meal. We know you are great cook but you also require some rest.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) This is a really good week to invite some new habits into your life. Make that change.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) You are the master of being in touch with your emotions. They might be “tested” this week so be aware.