Horoscope Week October 7-14

We are still under the New Moon in Libra. This new moon is all about a serious urge for a little more peace and harmony in your life. Here is what the stars have in store for you this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) Decisions have been made, now is the time to focus on your goals.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Little chocolate here and there … maybe a drink or two.. Time to watch your diet.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) You are doing a really good job and it’s time to give yourself credit.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Not everyone is made out the same material. It is good to have a clear vision.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Things will be really on your side this week. Nothing better than a little loving.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) So now you know what needs to be changed. Time for some action.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Feels wonderful to finally breath fully in and out. Things are looking bright.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Hard work pays off and your determination is very much needed now. Show them what you got!
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) New projects are on your way but you are ready because you initiated all of what is happening now.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Treat yourself even more this week. Yes, you fully deserved it!
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) This is your era, this is your time. Good days are here.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) One of your biggest dreams is about to come true. Buckle up for a wave of love.