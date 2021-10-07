 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope Week October 7-14
0 comments

Horoscope Week October 7-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are still under the New Moon in Libra. This new moon is all about a serious urge for a little more peace and harmony in your life. Here is what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Decisions have been made, now is the time to focus on your goals.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Little chocolate here and there … maybe a drink or two.. Time to watch your diet.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) You are doing a really good job and it’s time to give yourself credit.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Not everyone is made out the same material. It is good to have a clear vision.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Things will be really on your side this week. Nothing better than a little loving.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) So now you know what needs to be changed. Time for some action.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Feels wonderful to finally breath fully in and out. Things are looking bright.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Hard work pays off and your determination is very much needed now. Show them what you got!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) New projects are on your way but you are ready because you initiated all of what is happening now.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Treat yourself even more this week. Yes, you fully deserved it!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) This is your era, this is your time. Good days are here.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) One of your biggest dreams is about to come true. Buckle up for a wave of love.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021
Dining

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021

We’ve missed a lot of things since the pandemic strolled into our lives. But perhaps most of all, we’ve missed the certainty and predictability of the things we had come to expect each year. Case in point – Atlantic City Restaurant Week. This culinary adventure has become a staple of early March for many of us in the Atlantic City area and was one of the first signs of life after the long, cold winter.

+5
Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021
Dining

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021

We’ve missed a lot of things since the pandemic strolled into our lives. But perhaps most of all, we’ve missed the certainty and predictability of the things we had come to expect each year. Case in point – Atlantic City Restaurant Week. This culinary adventure has become a staple of early March for many of us in the Atlantic City area and was one of the first signs of life after the long, cold winter.

+5
Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021
Dining

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021

  • Updated

We’ve missed a lot of things since the pandemic strolled into our lives. But perhaps most of all, we’ve missed the certainty and predictability of the things we had come to expect each year. Case in point – Atlantic City Restaurant Week. This culinary adventure has become a staple of early March for many of us in the Atlantic City area and was one of the first signs of life after the long, cold winter.

+5
Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021
Dining

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns for a whole new season in 2021

  • Updated

We’ve missed a lot of things since the pandemic strolled into our lives. But perhaps most of all, we’ve missed the certainty and predictability of the things we had come to expect each year. Case in point – Atlantic City Restaurant Week. This culinary adventure has become a staple of early March for many of us in the Atlantic City area and was one of the first signs of life after the long, cold winter.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News