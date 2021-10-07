Horoscope Week October 7-14

We are still under the New Moon in Libra. This new moon is all about a serious urge for a little more peace and harmony in your life. Here is what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Decisions have been made, now is the time to focus on your goals.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Little chocolate here and there … maybe a drink or two.. Time to watch your diet.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) You are doing a really good job and it’s time to give yourself credit.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Not everyone is made out the same material. It is good to have a clear vision.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Things will be really on your side this week. Nothing better than a little loving.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) So now you know what needs to be changed. Time for some action.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Feels wonderful to finally breath fully in and out. Things are looking bright.