Horoscope Week October 28-November 4

We are at the end of the month, with the Sun in tension with Saturn and the ingress of Mars into Scorpio. Some work things need to be done and energy shifts in our favor. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Repeating you know what to do without doing it doesn’t make any sense.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time to make some action. You will have to put in some extra effort this week.
Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Spinning around is not always the best idea. Calm down and rethink what you really desire.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Everything is going well according to the plan. Open your heart and watch what will happen.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Looking inside of you is always a good idea. But don’t stay there too long.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Celebrate every day of your life! This is the perfect time!
Libra (September 23 — October 22) With your strong sense of what is right and wrong, this week shouldn’t be a problem.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) It is not sacrifice. Just do what your heart tells you.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) When things don’t go how you wish it’s because the change must appear. You got this.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) This is a really good time to make some plans for romantic time with loved one. Get inspired.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) It is not easy to care of every single person. You don’t have to. Protect your energy.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Can someone give you a break finally? Breathe, good days are here.