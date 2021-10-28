Horoscope Week October 28-November 4

We are at the end of the month, with the Sun in tension with Saturn and the ingress of Mars into Scorpio. Some work things need to be done and energy shifts in our favor. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Repeating you know what to do without doing it doesn’t make any sense.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time to make some action. You will have to put in some extra effort this week.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Spinning around is not always the best idea. Calm down and rethink what you really desire.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Everything is going well according to the plan. Open your heart and watch what will happen.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Looking inside of you is always a good idea. But don’t stay there too long.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Celebrate every day of your life! This is the perfect time!