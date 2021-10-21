 Skip to main content
Horoscope Week October 21-28
Horoscope Week October 21-28

The energy from the fiery full moon in Aries from October 20th, the aggressive cardinal fire sign that sits opposite Libra. We are feeling driven and empowered to get after our desires. Aries (March 21 — April 20) This is a perfect time to balance your personal requisites and the needs of people closest to your everyday life.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Your emotions might be very impulsive this week.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Your direct actions are necessary this week. Your presence has been missed by many.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Your emotions search expression in a creative way around a full moon.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Making another healthy choice will help you get thorough the days you feel alone.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) There is really no need to think that much.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) It is not easy to show the love while someone is mad. Remember, it is not you and you are not responsible for anyone’s happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Starting off your season very strong! Passion, determination and strength is your super powers. Go get it!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Finding the real you won’t happen over a day.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) It is not easy to be the go getter and keep up with today’s life. But you must find balance. Otherwise no winning.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) Fly high by yourself. You have helped enough of the people already.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) People are impatient, searching for something new, more exciting and interesting. Be patient.

