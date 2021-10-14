Horoscope Week October 14-21

Jupiter ends its 4-month retrograde phase on October 18. The chances for such initiatives are also good in the longer term and the slowly approaching full moon is in Aries on October 20. Let’s see how this week will effect us: Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are never alone. That little voice inside of you can transform and help you this week.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Simply being with yourself this week. You need to recharge sometimes too.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Friends can really make a difference on your life. Make sure you choose the right ones.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are glowing so much this week! Must be the fiery full moon coming up!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Things are really coming in to place. Do something relaxing just for you.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) It has been a crazy road. Take a deep breath, things are coming together.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Falling out of connection is very easy. Stay true to yourself.