Horoscope Week November 4-11

With the November 4th Scorpio New Moon in opposition to Uranus in Taurus sets uncomfortable questions that will now be surfacing and are hard to ignore. Here is what we got for you: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Time to shift your energy from fear to the action. What are you really risking?

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) There will be some tension this week. Do something special for yourself and relax.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) You have been thinking about new projects and this is the time to start them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Embrace your dark sides — the light wouldn’t shine without it.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Sunshine, it is ok to be able to see the future but don’t go too far. Day by day.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Catching up with friends was definitely something you needed but not as much as alone, relaxing time. You deserve it.