Horoscope Week November 25 - December 2

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. The month ends with the Sun and Mercury trining Chiron in Aries. That means any contractions and after-effects of the unsettled days of mid-month can now dissipate with enough attention. Let’s see what we have for you this week:

Aries (March 21 - April 20) Stop looking for wounds to be rebellious. It’s done. You won, now enjoy. It will get easier from here.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Buckle up. Emotional rollercoaster will be spinning around. Time to heal.

Gemini (May21 - June 21) This time being in your mind is not a bad idea. It will protect you from unnecessary emotions this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Your soft flesh underneath will be exposed this week. Lucky, your family and friends are there for you.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) Because your nature is flamboyant and expensive only you can create your own time for fun. Let others get involved and unfold something new about yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Your emotional life is a constant striving to bring order out of chaos. This is also how you get misunderstood - let it go.