Horoscope Week March 31 - April 7

New Moon in Aries on April 1st will be a time to reevaluate your relationship with yourself. Are you ready for fresh start? Here is what we have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) It is your time to shine brighter than a diamond! Make it happen!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This is going to be challenging but refreshing week. Embrace it.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Time to set new goals and cut the past off. Try to stay present as much as you can.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Wash your problems away by taking long showers these days. It has been a crazy ride lately. Let go.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are truly finding yourself these days. But you might not find same people around. Trust the process.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You will make it just like you did every single time. If it doesn’t challenge you, it’s not worth it.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things are really looking bright finally. Take a deep breath and enjoy the wave.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) I have to have this — seems like what you feel lately… This energy of the moon will bring you what you really desire.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)You don’t have to look far. All you need is already next to you.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Just because things are lining up a little does not mean you have let it go. It is time.

Aquarius (January 20 — February18) Being always ahead of everyone it’s not easy. Slow down you will get there on the right time and moment.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) The planets are really on your side. There are some big changes coming up.

