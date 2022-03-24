Horoscope Week March 24-31

Hello Spring and brand new, fresh cycle! Awakening from the darkness with light of Aries! Let’s see what this means for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) You’ve done the work. Your energy now is so powerful, use it wisely!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Darkness is your cup of tea only because you can truly see the light! Shine brighter!

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Spring is in the air. This is the perfect time to get rid of old habits.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are definitely back in the groove. Now let’s move this “ship” to success!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Fire season is your season for sure. Enjoy the balance.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Keep on breathing. A new start is here and it will be easier to adjust.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things are finally cooling down and you see the light on the end of the tunnel.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Let things flow to you. Stop pushing. What’s meant to be will be.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21 ) You don’t have to prove anything. They see you and admire you already.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) The turning point is here … things are beginning to align for you now. Trust.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Time to do something for you. Put some “me” time on your calendar this week.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) This week focus on moving forward with balance. Rome wasn’t built in a day.