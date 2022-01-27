 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope Week January 27- February 3
0 Comments

Horoscope Week January 27- February 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There will be a time of Venus in trine with Uranus that will be bring joy and creativity into our relationships. Let’s see what we have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Enjoy the wave! It’s going to be a wild one!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Now is not the time to ask for others’ opinion. It’s time to listen to yourself.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Hold off on social occasions this week. Enjoy some me time.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Spinning around and repeating the same cycle doesn’t help. Break the cycle to move forward.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Days are slowly getting longer and your energy is coming back. Use it wisely.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Why you? Because you wouldn’t let anyone do it anyway. Step away and take care of you this week.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) What you are working towards you shall receive. Piece by piece.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Stop being so hard on yourself and give yourself a treat. You got this.

Sagittarius ( November 22 – December21 ) The future is here! Plant your seeds wisely.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) It’s time for some affirmations. You are worth so much more!

Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s your season — next one won’t be for another 12 months!

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Things are clearing up and some decisions have been made. Stick with the plan.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the …

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies
Dining

On a Roll … at Primo Hoagies

  • Updated

I tend to shy away from writing about chain restaurants, but in the case of Primo Hoagies, I decided to make an exception. Sure, they’ve got 95 locations spread throughout seven states, but they got their start in Philly back in 1992, and to me they still have the feel of a local business whenever I visit. And, truth be told, I visit them pretty frequently, as Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Rio Grande, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest all have locations, as does Hammonton and Vineland, which makes the task of visiting a Primo Hoagies pretty easy, no matter where in South Jersey you are.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Roland Bonner is hard at work digging footing trenches for the remodeling of the Ram’s Head Inn, circa 1978. Then owner Fred Noyes undertook t…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News