Horoscope Week January 27- February 3

There will be a time of Venus in trine with Uranus that will be bring joy and creativity into our relationships. Let’s see what we have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Enjoy the wave! It’s going to be a wild one!
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Now is not the time to ask for others’ opinion. It’s time to listen to yourself.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Hold off on social occasions this week. Enjoy some me time.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Spinning around and repeating the same cycle doesn’t help. Break the cycle to move forward.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Days are slowly getting longer and your energy is coming back. Use it wisely.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Why you? Because you wouldn’t let anyone do it anyway. Step away and take care of you this week.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) What you are working towards you shall receive. Piece by piece.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Stop being so hard on yourself and give yourself a treat. You got this.
Sagittarius ( November 22 – December21 ) The future is here! Plant your seeds wisely.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) It’s time for some affirmations. You are worth so much more!
Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s your season — next one won’t be for another 12 months!
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Things are clearing up and some decisions have been made. Stick with the plan.