Horoscope Week January 27- February 3

I tend to shy away from writing about chain restaurants, but in the case of Primo Hoagies, I decided to make an exception. Sure, they’ve got 95 locations spread throughout seven states, but they got their start in Philly back in 1992, and to me they still have the feel of a local business whenever I visit. And, truth be told, I visit them pretty frequently, as Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Rio Grande, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest all have locations, as does Hammonton and Vineland, which makes the task of visiting a Primo Hoagies pretty easy, no matter where in South Jersey you are.