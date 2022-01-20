Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the track and better than ever! Aries you are true inspiration to us all!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time to adjust to some new changes. It’s not easy but know it will be worth it.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Be honest with yourself this week and ask yourself what it is you really want?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This winter just got more interesting. Things are looking bright and lining up for you. Enjoy!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) We all know it’s always Leo season. After all your planet is the Sun.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) It is time to truly smile. Be grateful for what you have and that the people around you love you the way you are. Take it in.