Horoscope Week January 20-27
Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the track and better than ever! Aries you are true inspiration to us all!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time to adjust to some new changes. It’s not easy but know it will be worth it.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Be honest with yourself this week and ask yourself what it is you really want?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This winter just got more interesting. Things are looking bright and lining up for you. Enjoy!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) We all know it’s always Leo season. After all your planet is the Sun.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) It is time to truly smile. Be grateful for what you have and that the people around you love you the way you are. Take it in.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Holding everything inside isn’t the solution. But letting it all out is not the answer either. Bring your balance back and go for what you love.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Your Transformation this year has already started. You got this.

Sagittarius ( November 22 — December 21 ) This is not the time to fly around. This is the time to focus on most important things in your life. Make some cuts.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Achieving success is really important to you but do you really want to use all your energy for it?

Aquarius (January 20 — February 19) Finally your season is here! Yay!

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Dreams do come true. Make your dreams list, put it in envelope and open in the middle of the year.

