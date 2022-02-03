Horoscope Week February 3-10

We are still under Aquarius season. Let’s see what the stars are telling us this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Let it out if you need to but after that it is finished. No turning back.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Everything is going well this week. Isn’t that wonderful?

Gemini (May21 — June 21) You are powerful with communicating. You will be called on this week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are on a roll. When you stick to what you believe in, things keep moving forward.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Again the same circumstances? Red light. Time to take a step back.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Make time for you this week and treat yourself.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You simply love when things around you are right and everyone is feeling good. Don’t forget about you.