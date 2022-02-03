 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope Week February 3-10
0 Comments

Horoscope Week February 3-10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are still under Aquarius season. Let’s see what the stars are telling us this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Let it out if you need to but after that it is finished. No turning back.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Everything is going well this week. Isn’t that wonderful?

Gemini (May21 — June 21) You are powerful with communicating. You will be called on this week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are on a roll. When you stick to what you believe in, things keep moving forward.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Again the same circumstances? Red light. Time to take a step back.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Make time for you this week and treat yourself.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You simply love when things around you are right and everyone is feeling good. Don’t forget about you.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This week will required mindfulness and motion.

Sagittarius ( November 22 — December21 ) It is a good time for new projects. You know how to satisfy the crowd.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Take extra care of yourself this week. There will be a busy season ahead.

Aquarius (January 20 – February19) This is a time for reflection. What are you working towards?

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Don’t be afraid to speak your mind. This is the week for it.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Horoscope Week January 20-27

Hello Aquarius! We have been waiting for you! Let’s see what this new season looks like in our stars: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Back on the …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News