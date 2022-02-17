Horoscope Week February 17-24

We are still under Full Moon in Leo. Leo is about passion, creativity and enthusiasm. Let’s see how this effects the zodiacs this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are on the roll. Stay focused.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Change is good and you got this. This is not the first time.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Be surrounded by loved ones this week. It’s okay to ask for help.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) It is your time to shine. Embrace it.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Healthy habits draw attention to a healthier life. Change one thing this week and observe.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Just a little longer and you will be all set. Trust the process.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This week you will be asked to make a decision. If you are not ready, take the time you need.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) No time to dwell anymore. It is past. Let it go.

Sagittarius ( November 22 – December21 ) It is not easy to please everyone. Take care of you first so you can serve others.

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Take some time off this week and search for some balance.

Aquarius (January 20 – February19) Embrace this time to figure out what you truly want.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) There is no time for complaints. It is time to make a move.