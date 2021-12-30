Horoscope Week December 30 - January 6

This week Jupiter enters Pisces—in the following months, it’s what unites people more than what separates us. Let’s see what we got for your zodiac: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Let it go. No need to dwell on it anymore. It is done.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is useful to revise your social circle and get rid of unnecessary connections at this time.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) The profound collective changes are happening for you. Be open to them.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) During these days, try to consciously take some distance from your feelings and give yourself enough space to find inner clarity.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Are you going in a new direction or you going back to old?

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You will be most wanted this week and your loving; caring energy will be appreciated.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Be patient. Not everything comes at once. Good things take time.