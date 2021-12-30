Horoscope Week December 30 - January 6

This week Jupiter enters Pisces—in the following months, it’s what unites people more than what separates us. Let’s see what we got for your zodiac: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Let it go. No need to dwell on it anymore. It is done.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is useful to revise your social circle and get rid of unnecessary connections at this time.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) The profound collective changes are happening for you. Be open to them.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) During these days, try to consciously take some distance from your feelings and give yourself enough space to find inner clarity.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Are you going in a new direction or you going back to old?
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You will be most wanted this week and your loving; caring energy will be appreciated.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Be patient. Not everything comes at once. Good things take time.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Accept the bad with the good right now. Relax and let things happen.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) You know what you have to do. Just finished what you have started.
Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) This is not a time for new projects. Tie up loose ends and finish old projects.
Aquarius (January 20 — February19) We need you Aquario! Your season is coming soon! Stay strong!
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Just like two fishes in your sign—one cannot be without another. Time for some balance.