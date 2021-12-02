Horoscope Week December 2-9

We are slowly approaching the New Moon total solar eclipse in Sagittarius. If your mind feels flexible and open there will be a shift. This is what we have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Time to use this rule: treat others as you would want to be treated.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It may be time to put your traveling plans aside for now. Enjoy the present moment.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Things may be a lot for you lately. It is time to get more active and connect with nature.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You have been here before. It may be time to step in a new direction.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) It is time to roar with pride. You made it and things are looking bright.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You can adapt yourself to your surroundings. But to keep your balance find some time for solitude this week.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This week is all about beauty and balance for you! Take care of you. You deserve it!