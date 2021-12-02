 Skip to main content
Horoscope Week December 2-9
Horoscope Week December 2-9

We are slowly approaching the New Moon total solar eclipse in Sagittarius. If your mind feels flexible and open there will be a shift. This is what we have for you this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Time to use this rule: treat others as you would want to be treated.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It may be time to put your traveling plans aside for now. Enjoy the present moment.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Things may be a lot for you lately. It is time to get more active and connect with nature.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You have been here before. It may be time to step in a new direction.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) It is time to roar with pride. You made it and things are looking bright.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You can adapt yourself to your surroundings. But to keep your balance find some time for solitude this week.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This week is all about beauty and balance for you! Take care of you. You deserve it!

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You know what is right and wrong. It is time to speak up and stand your ground.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) Nothing is better than when the stars are aligned in your favor. You are on the right track.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) The present may seem a little lonely. Step out of your comfort zone and sign for a group fitness class or cooking demo.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) You are on the brink of something bright. Tune in and let it flow. It will come to you.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) This is your time to show yourself you can do it. You have been thinking about it for long time. Time to make moves.

