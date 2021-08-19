Horoscope Week August 19-26

Another Full Moon in Aquarius ahead of us on August 22 that brings us a strong need for emotional freedom. Things might get “twisted” this week. Let’s see what’s in store for you:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger and jealousy.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) When you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings. Pay attention to your surroundings.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) You are what you eat — watch your diet this week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)You are really glowing with this full moon. You rule and planet Moon is taking care of you as always.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) How much you love to feel air in your longs and freedom? Enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Everything is always working out in your favor. Trust the process.