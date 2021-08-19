 Skip to main content
Horoscope Week August 19-26
Horoscope Week August 19-26

Another Full Moon in Aquarius ahead of us on August 22 that brings us a strong need for emotional freedom. Things might get “twisted” this week. Let’s see what’s in store for you:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger and jealousy.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) When you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings. Pay attention to your surroundings.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) You are what you eat — watch your diet this week.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)You are really glowing with this full moon. You rule and planet Moon is taking care of you as always.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) How much you love to feel air in your longs and freedom? Enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Everything is always working out in your favor. Trust the process.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Make sure you will rest this week. Take extra care of your feet and ankles this week.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Don’t worry be happy. It is that simple!

Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) Time to reflect on yourself and take a look at how much you have accomplished. Good job!

Capricorn ( December 22 — January 19) Love is the air. And there will be much more air coming in your way. Open your wings and fly!

Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Maybe it’s time to take care of yourself instead of trying to make others happy.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Breathe, relax, this shall pass. You are almost there!

