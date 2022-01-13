 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscope for week of Jan. 13-20
Horoscope for week of Jan. 13-20

We are still under the Capricorn season and approaching the first full moon of the year in the sign of Cancer. Let’s see how this will this affect our zodiacs this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Let it go and stop dwelling on things you cannot control. Shift your focus on what you can control.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This time of the year requires lots of rest.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Friends are very important in our life but more important is what kind of friend are you?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Full moon is definitely in your favor!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Sit and assess your complex emotions — you need it after all the hard work you’ve been doing.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your powers are coming back! You have been doing a phenomenal job!

Libra (September 23 — October 22) What would you do without art and music?

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You have definitely charged your batteries and this full moon will bring you an extra wave of strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December21 ) This full moon will definitely slow you down a little. Maybe go inward and ask what truly makes you happy?

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Your season is still on and you haven’t stopped. That’s how you get things done — persistence is the key.

Aquarius (January 20 – February19) You are slowly coming back to yourself. Welcome back. Just in time for your season to start!

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Where is the time for you? It’s time for some self-care.

