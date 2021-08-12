Horoscope for week of Aug.12-18

Tension between upcoming seasons is up in the air. We are still under fire element slowly approaching earthy Virgo season. Let’s see how this effects our zodiacs:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are living your best life now! Feels great to feel free, doesn’t it? It’s all in your head.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This week you will feel strong-willed and make move towards your long term goal. Step by step.
Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Pay attention to your shoulders this week. No need to prove yourself.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Maybe it’s time to cut candies and fast food? It is ok to create healthy habits.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Leo rules the spine, the back and the heart. Take a step back and observe the situation again.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Stop turning trouble onto yourself. You will make yourself sick and of balance.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Balance is the key. Work little more on balance in relationships with other people this week.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) A healthful diet is important for Scorpio. Don’t forget to eat!
Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) Proper diet is very important for on-the-go life style you have. Add some greens and carrots maybe?
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Don’t worry, be happy. It is healthier for your energy and your spirit.
Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Fresh air and exercise is so important this week. It will bring you back to life! Remember to protect your ankles.
Pisces (February 20- March 20) Here is great foot massage: with your thumbs and fingers, knead and rub the soles of the feet. It works!