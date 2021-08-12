Horoscope for week of Aug.12-18

Tension between upcoming seasons is up in the air. We are still under fire element slowly approaching earthy Virgo season. Let’s see how this effects our zodiacs:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are living your best life now! Feels great to feel free, doesn’t it? It’s all in your head.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This week you will feel strong-willed and make move towards your long term goal. Step by step.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Pay attention to your shoulders this week. No need to prove yourself.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Maybe it’s time to cut candies and fast food? It is ok to create healthy habits.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Leo rules the spine, the back and the heart. Take a step back and observe the situation again.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Stop turning trouble onto yourself. You will make yourself sick and of balance.