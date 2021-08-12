 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope for week of Aug.12-18
0 comments

Horoscope for week of Aug.12-18

{{featured_button_text}}

Tension between upcoming seasons is up in the air. We are still under fire element slowly approaching earthy Virgo season. Let’s see how this effects our zodiacs:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are living your best life now! Feels great to feel free, doesn’t it? It’s all in your head.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This week you will feel strong-willed and make move towards your long term goal. Step by step.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Pay attention to your shoulders this week. No need to prove yourself.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Maybe it’s time to cut candies and fast food? It is ok to create healthy habits.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Leo rules the spine, the back and the heart. Take a step back and observe the situation again.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Stop turning trouble onto yourself. You will make yourself sick and of balance.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Balance is the key. Work little more on balance in relationships with other people this week.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) A healthful diet is important for Scorpio. Don’t forget to eat!

Sagittarius (November 22 — December21) Proper diet is very important for on-the-go life style you have. Add some greens and carrots maybe?

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Don’t worry, be happy. It is healthier for your energy and your spirit.

Aquarius (January 20 — February19) Fresh air and exercise is so important this week. It will bring you back to life! Remember to protect your ankles.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) Here is great foot massage: with your thumbs and fingers, knead and rub the soles of the feet. It works!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Coordinator of The Press' Hometown section. More than 30 years in newspapers covering news and writing feature stories about events in and about South Jersey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News