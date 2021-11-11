 Skip to main content
Holy Trinity Church fundraiser nets $1,500 for veterans groups
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos St. Elpida Chapter hosted its 23rd annual Bid ‘N Buy fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the church’s Spiros Malaspina Community Center on Ridge Road. This year’s theme was “Saluting Our Veterans” with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Color Guard for donations to local veterans organizations.

