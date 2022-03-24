Historical Society to host Civil War talk

SOMERS POINT — The public is invited to hear Suzanne Gibson discuss the topic ““Guerrillas, Bandits, Deserters and Defenders at the End of the Civil War,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Atlantic County Historical Museum at 907 Shore Road. The program is hosted by the Atlantic County Historical Society.
Gibson is the former vice president of the Cape May County Civil War Round Table and and past secretary of the Mid Atlantic Association of Civil War Round Tables. Roundtables are independent organizations that share a common objective in promoting and expanding interest in the study of the military, political and sociological history of the American Civil War.
Masks are required for anyone planning to attend the program. Light refreshments will be served.
The Historical Society’s library and museum are now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-927-5218 or visit atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org.