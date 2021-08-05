 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helping the war effort
0 comments
HISTORY NOTES

Helping the war effort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
080521-cat-eht-historyphoto
Press archives

These children are helping to bring in heavy scrap from local farms. When the weather was nice, it was easier to locate scrap iron. Most local farms helped supply materials that made guns and ammunition. Also, in this month of May of 1943, the wife of Thomas Dix Sr, captain for the Red Cross in Bargaintown and Steelmanville, attended a presentation at the Grange Hall and was awarded a flag for the first two communities in Atlantic County to reach their goal for Red Cross donations.

Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum/Library is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. The museum will be closed in the month of August unless by appointment. Keep an eye out in the Current and GEHTHSmuseum Facebook page for upcoming speaker presentations beginning again in September.

There are a few spaces still available in the community garden for planting flowers, herbs or vegetables. For information, call 609-335-3313.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News