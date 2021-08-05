Helping the war effort

These children are helping to bring in heavy scrap from local farms. When the weather was nice, it was easier to locate scrap iron. Most local farms helped supply materials that made guns and ammunition. Also, in this month of May of 1943, the wife of Thomas Dix Sr, captain for the Red Cross in Bargaintown and Steelmanville, attended a presentation at the Grange Hall and was awarded a flag for the first two communities in Atlantic County to reach their goal for Red Cross donations.