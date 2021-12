When I was in my 20s, I spent several years living in New York City. One of the great things about living there was that I had constant access to every possible type of restaurant known to man. There were fancy French bistros like Chez Napoleon, awesome hot dog joints like Papaya King and Crif Dogs and legendary steakhouses like Peter Luger’s a stone’s throw away, but some of my favorite spots to grab lunch were at the world famous Jewish delis like Katz’s or the iconic 2nd Avenue Deli, where I would indulge in pastrami and corned beef sandwiches piled so high you needed to order extra bread and split them into several smaller sandwiches just to fit them in your mouth.