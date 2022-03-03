Hamilton Committee to consider sidewalks on Park Road

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When newly-elected Hamilton Township Committeeperson Sue Hopkins recently spoke with members of the construction crews on the Third Street reconstruction project, one crew member remarked about the nice sidewalks that were being installed.

She then turned around and saw the lack of sidewalks on Park Road and realized there was a need for sidewalks on that road.

Hopkins made her feelings known at the Tuesday, Feb. 22 meeting of the governing body.

“This is a real safety problem for pedestrians and cyclists,” she said. “There are also two public parks and two group homes on the road. There are 16 homes on the lake side of the road and 25 on the other side. I would like to invite all of the homeowners to a meeting in the next two weeks to get their opinions and determine which side of the road would get sidewalks.”

Hopkins said that if a majority of the residents do not support the sidewalk plan, another option would be to make the road one-way.

“Everything is on the table,” she said. I am looking forward to discussing this with the neighborhood residents.”

Committeeperson Judy Link said that it was addressed in a 2004 pedestrian plan. “There could be potential drainage issues and a lot of engineering work,” she said.

Hopkins added that envelopes to be mailed to the homeowners announcing the meeting are prepared. “We are just trying to determine which day and time would be best,” she said.

Township engineer Joseph Maffei said that he would investigate potential funding sources.

Also at the meeting, Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Executive Director Art Schenker told the committee that the utility has been mandated by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to inspect the water lines from the streets to the homes to check for lead.

Under the state mandate, all community water systems must replace their lead service lines within 10 years of the effective date the legislation was signed. That date was July 22 of last year.

“We plan to do 10% of the approximate 300 homes each year,” he said. Responding to a question from Link, Schenker said that the project only applies to residential properties, not commercial businesses.

Schenker added that the authority plans to send a survey to the affected homeowners. “This is a daunting task,” he said. “Any information that they are aware of about their water system would be very helpful.”

His reason to come before the governing body was to have it pass an ordinance allowing the utility to traverse private property. “Unfortunately, the DEP did not draft a sample ordinance,” he said. “We have checked with other towns and sources but still have not found one.”

Township and MUA officials agreed to come up with an appropriate ordinance to introduce next month.