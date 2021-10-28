Halloween events in Ocean City

Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest in Ocean City. The contest encourages everybody to get in the spirit of the holiday in a safe and fun way. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.ocnj.us/halloween.

Halloween Fest: The Ocean City Free Public Library will offer games, stories, crafts and a costume contest 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 under the tent outside the library at 1735 Simpson Avenue.

Halloween Parade: Ocean City’s popular annual Halloween Parade travels Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Exchange Club. For more information, call 800-813-5580 or visit ochp.blogspot.com.

Halloween Costume Skate: The Ocean City Skate Park at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue will celebrate Halloween 4 p.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 30. Skateboarders are invited to come dressed for the holiday. There will be prizes for best costume and best trick, and candy for the participants.