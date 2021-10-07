Fool Moon Theatre Company makes its post-COVID return with the reprise of ‘Blue Yonder’

SOMERS POINT — Fool Moon Theatre Company makes its long-anticipated theatrical return following the COVID-19 pandemic with a reprise of its popular production of “Blue Yonder” by Kate Aspengren.

Directed by Patricia Herron and produced by Paul Herron, “Blue Yonder” opened Oct. 2 at Somers Point’s newest venue studio;space and wraps up this weekend. The production introduces the audience to 10 interesting, and sometimes eccentric, women played by eight actresses who, through monologues, reveal how they found their calling in life – or, perhaps, how it found them.

A devoted mother, a brazen pilot, a baseball player, and a “dynamite” daredevil, and more, each character displays a true passion for their work.

“It’s refreshing to see strong, colorful and independent female characters on stage with careers that are anything but traditional,” says Patricia Herron. “Though they tell their unique stories through monologues, I actually see them as more of dialogues with the audience, as the audience is definitely a part of these conversations.”