 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Harvest Credit Union donates $1,000 to Cape Regional’s Surgery Center
0 Comments

First Harvest Credit Union donates $1,000 to Cape Regional’s Surgery Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Ernest D. Huggard, president and CEO, and Ken Barnshaw, area representative of First Harvest Credit Union, recently presented a donation of $1,000 in support of Cape Regional Foundation’s Surgical Services Capital Campaign.

“First Harvest Credit Union is proud to support Cape Regional Health System and the beautiful, state-of-the-art surgery center,” stated Huggard. “We appreciate the many years of partnering with Cape Regional and their team members. Thank you to all the healthcare heroes at Cape Regional for their tireless efforts during these difficult times.”

“We are grateful to the First Harvest Credit Union for their generosity and support of the Surgery Center Capital Campaign,” stated Thomas J. Piratzky, CFRE, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation. “Every gift moves us closer to reaching our $10 million goal.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.
Dining

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.

  • Updated

Generally speaking, few things raise less of an eyebrow than a new pizzeria opening up shop in New Jersey. It’s not that we don’t all love the stuff, but there are just so many pizzerias … and most are basically clones of one another, putting out standard pies and subs with not much to speak of in the creativity department.

Shore News Today

Historic Galloway

A loaded dessert table at a buffet in Smithville Village is tended by Antoniette Olivia Smith. Toni was a photogenic food server that appeared…

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.
Dining

New Tennessee Ave. pizzeria slices up the competition in A.C.

Generally speaking, few things raise less of an eyebrow than a new pizzeria opening up shop in New Jersey. It’s not that we don’t all love the stuff, but there are just so many pizzerias … and most are basically clones of one another, putting out standard pies and subs with not much to speak of in the creativity department.

Local artist creates visual love letter to the shore in his first solo show
Events

Local artist creates visual love letter to the shore in his first solo show

  • Updated

It’s easy to get used to the natural beauty that surrounds you. While a traveler from a landlocked state might stop dead in his tracks to marvel at the wonders of the incredible seascapes of the Jersey Shore, to many of us locals, they fade into the background, as marshlands and oceans alike become merely a common site for those who are lucky enough to live among them.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Here is a post card for another of the many early tourist cabin establishments along the White Horse Pike. This business was built by Mr. and …

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

This early Atlantic City Press clipping shows groundbreaking ceremonies that were held January of 1981 for the construction of the new $11 mil…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News