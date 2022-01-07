First Harvest Credit Union donates $1,000 to Cape Regional’s Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Ernest D. Huggard, president and CEO, and Ken Barnshaw, area representative of First Harvest Credit Union, recently presented a donation of $1,000 in support of Cape Regional Foundation’s Surgical Services Capital Campaign.
“First Harvest Credit Union is proud to support Cape Regional Health System and the beautiful, state-of-the-art surgery center,” stated Huggard. “We appreciate the many years of partnering with Cape Regional and their team members. Thank you to all the healthcare heroes at Cape Regional for their tireless efforts during these difficult times.”
“We are grateful to the First Harvest Credit Union for their generosity and support of the Surgery Center Capital Campaign,” stated Thomas J. Piratzky, CFRE, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation. “Every gift moves us closer to reaching our $10 million goal.”