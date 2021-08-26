End of the season clean your cupboards for JFS

MARGATE — In shore communities, the end of the summer season occurs just beyond Labor Day when summer residents and visitors dip their toe in the ocean one more time, purchase a few souvenirs and clean out their cupboards. For those individuals and families who have a surplus of non-perishable food and prefer not to lug it back home, then Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is the place for you.

At JFS, we will eagerly accept your non-perishable goods – peanut butter, jelly, tuna, soups, snacks and more – so we can stock our pantry shelves. For your convenience, you may drop-off food at the JFS Pantry Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or simply deposit in the collection bin outside of the Margate office located at 607 N. Jerome Ave.

In 2020, JFS fed more than 7,335 people, including 2,487 children and 30 Holocaust survivors in our community. This year, JFS anticipates distributing more than 100,000 pounds of food to residents in need. To assure JFS can continue to help our neighbors, the agency recently tripled the size of its pantry and now offers fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, meats, frozen foods, baby formula, diapers, wipes and more.